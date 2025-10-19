Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Diego Fire engine stolen, recovered in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are investigating the theft of a city fire engine in south San Diego that was recovered about 60 miles away in Fallbrook less than an hour later.

Firefighters from Engine Company 30 left the engine in the parking lot of a store on Palm Avenue near 16th Street on Saturday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. When they came out at about 4:35 p.m., the engine was gone, spokeswoman Candace Hadley said.

The San Diego Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Chula Vista Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Office were immediately alerted to the theft, and the vehicle was tracked heading north on Interstate 5, police said.

Sheriff's deputies spotted the fire engine at about 5:10 p.m. parked in the 1600 block of Loch Ness Drive in Fallbrook and arrested an unidentified suspect, police said.

The engine was not damaged and a thorough investigation was underway, Hadley said.

