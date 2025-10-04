One person transported to the hospital after a North Park garage fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a garage fire in North Park that started shortly after noon on Saturday.

They found one person who was injured at 3146 Nile St. between Redwood and Thorn Streets. The San Diego Fire Department could only confirm that one victim was transported to the hospital but could not disclose why.

The fire was knocked down in less than 20 minutes and limited to the garage. Metro Arson Strike Team investigators responded and were still on scene a couple of hours after the original dispatch trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No other details are currently available.