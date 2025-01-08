San Diego fire crews prepared for Santa Anas & critical fire risk across county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Weather conditions ripe for a critical fire risk are active in several parts of San Diego County, triggering a red flag warning in those areas.

Cal Fire tells ABC 10News it gets ready for Santa Ana Winds by having more crews than usual on standby, ready to respond on the ground or in the air at a moment’s notice.

When we see Santa Ana winds like this, it only takes a spark to ignite a fire. The county has already seen several small brush fires Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the large fires burning in Los Angeles County.

Cal Fire says preparation can help keep you safe. Firefighters say you should always pack a to-go bag with everything you need in case the power goes out or in case you need to evacuate.

They recommend stocking up with a three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person. Also, pack any necessary medication, a change of clothes and important documents, like birth certificates.

It’s also a good idea to make a defensible space of at least 100 feet around your home. But start early, and avoid using tools like lawnmowers during Santa Ana winds. If it’s too dry, tools like that can kick up sparks.

According to Cal Fire, this week’s Santa Ana wind event is especially dangerous since San Diego hasn't gotten much rain recently.

That means lots of dry vegetation, which can turn into fuel.

"Typically, our strongest Santa Anas are this time of year: December, January, February,” said Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette. “It's just particularly more dangerous this time around because we don't have that rain that we typically see in November, December, and our fuel moisture reflects that."

If you want more tips to prepare for fires, head to Cal Fire's website.