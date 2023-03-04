San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering returns to Petco Park Saturday, March 4

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering is returning to Petco Park Saturday, March4. The event will offer more than 100 booths, exhibits and performances to help our community learn more about science.

Zovargo is bringing live animals to the event, and introduced a rabbit named Finn to ABC 10News Reporter Moses Small.

"He's part Flemish giant rabbit," said Amanda Plante, of Zovargo. "He's a big boy, and he's one of our animal ambassadors."

The group says these ambassadors have an important job teaching the community about biology.

"We believe in connecting people to live animals," said Plante. "To inspire them, to want to be stewards of the environment and stewards of science in all forms. We have the furry, we have the feathered and we have the creepy crawly animals too."

Solar company SOLV Energy plans to bring a hands-on approach to STEM.

"This is our DIY solar car," said Alyssa Grant, of SOLV Energy. "The kids can put them together and race their solar cars."

A small solar panel powers the car. It's designed to be a first step into engineering.

"That's what it's all about, is allowing them to know that they have the control to join the renewable energy industry," said Grant. "To make a difference in the climate and the planet, and have fun while doing it."

These are just two out of the dozens of displays coming to Petco Park Saturday. The Science Expo will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's free to attend, and no tickets are required.