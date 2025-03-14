San Diego FC to implement plan to reinforce Snapdragon Stadium as place of respect and diversity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego's newest soccer club is taking a stand against a homophobic chant that happened during its inaugural match. The team laid out a series of steps as it tries to prevent it from happening again.

The new team in town is saying no to hate, launching a plan to help reinforce a Snapdragon Stadium as a space of respect and diversity.

The plan is being implemented after a homophobic chant took place at San Diego FC's inaugural home match at the beginning of March.

"Not here," said Tom Penn, the CEO of San Diego FC. "Aqui no is basically our idea, that we want everybody to bring their energy and their passion, but there's no place for the goal kick chant that is so controversial and so divisive, you know, we want to be the club that unifies everyone and brings together this whole community, and our basic message is, that's not us."

The plan itself? A flyer in every single cup holder reinforced by signage, extra security, ejection from the game if requests are ignored, and possibly excluding people permanently from the stadium.

The specific chant happens frequently at the Mexican National Team's soccer matches and takes place when an opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick.

The Mexican National Team has been fined repeatedly by FIFA because of the chant, resulting in stoppages in play and the shortening of a match between El Tri and the U.S. National Team.

Gaspar Araparicio plays for the Sparks Soccer Club, a local LGBT soccer club. He attended the San Diego FC game where the slur was made. ABC 10News spoke with him after the game.

"It sends a message to the fans in general that stuff like this won't be tolerated for the future, and I think we need to actually listen," said Araparicio.

San Diego FC Coach Mikey Varas sees this as a chance to put the pillars of San Diego on full display.

"It's an opportunity to represent the values we have in San Diego, all of San Diego County, also Baja California," said Varas. "We always want to champion the values of respect, of love, of compassion, of power of diversity. We're all brothers and sisters on this planet together, and when we recognize that we're all actually one big team, I think we'll be in a better place."

The chants will most likely be an issue at North America's 2026 World Cup. That event will host 13 matches in Mexico.