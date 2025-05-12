San Diego FC prepares for first midweek match as MLS franchise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FC is preparing for something they've yet to face as an MLS franchise — two matches in one week. The team will host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday before facing Sporting KC on Saturday.

Star forward Anders Dreyer, who scored a spectacular goal in the 87th minute last Saturday to help lift SDFC to a 2-1 road win at St. Louis City, welcomes the challenge of the packed schedule.

"It's nice. I like it that way. Tried it a lot earlier this season as well, in Europe with a lot of games midweek, and it's nice. I like it," Dreyer said.

Dreyer has been on the pitch for all but 32 minutes this season at a demanding position on the front line, but says he'll never turn down another chance to play.

"You could play three games every day, if it was possible," Dreyer said.

Coach Mikey Varas emphasized the importance of Dreyer's recent goal in securing the team's victory.

"It can't be understated how impressive that goal was, how he took that goal," Varas said.

When asked about his impressive goal, Dreyer remained humble.

"Sometimes when you don't think too much, it goes in sometimes," Dreyer said.

Despite the compressed schedule, Varas plans to start the players who give his team the best chance to win. However, he acknowledges the physical demands of the sport and will be monitoring his team for signs of fatigue.

"You run all types of different distances. You run big distances. So I always say I always have so much respect for the footballer, because of goals like Anders scores, that are super-creative, but then the physical and mental — the mental load it takes — to get up for a game and concentrate for 90-plus minutes, and then turn it around very quickly is really impressive," Varas said.

Following Wednesday's match against Colorado, SDFC will have only two more days to prepare for their next meeting when they host Sporting KC on Saturday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

