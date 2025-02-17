San Diego FC fans electric as inaugural season approaches

From players to fans, everyone at San Diego FC's season kickoff party was excited as the inaugural season quickly approached. Several soccer fans made their way to Snapdragon stadium, the Major League Soccer team's new home, to spend their Sunday with other fans and even the team.

“We’re excited we bought season tickets,” says Francys Hope, a local and longtime fan of the game.

The players also can't wait to get out on the pitch and start something never done before here in San Diego. Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. calls it a surreal feeling.

"Being on that field is going to be amazing, he says. "The support is gonna be there. I know San Diego has been waiting for a men's football club, so I'm just excited to be a part of it and to write my own history as well as the whole teams.”

So many filed into the stadium to see their first-ever local MLS team and some even got to meet them. One family told me they waited as long as two hours just to meet and greet some of the players on the sidelines. But getting their jersey signed by Hirving "Chucky" Lozano made it all worth it. And that in turn means the world to these players.

"It means a lot to finally connect with the fans, finally connect with the community and with the culture here at the stadium," says goalkeeper, CJ Dos Santos. "Just being able to see everybody smiling and enjoying themselves here really makes us more passionate about the project, about the team overall in the club."

But this is a moment they've all been waiting for.

"We are actually excited to actually be out here," Andrea says with her son David decked out in SDFC gear. "And so excited to just have a soccer team out here in San Diego.”

Many just happy to have finally have an MLS they can finally call their own.

"It's good for us and it's good for the city, and we get to do a family environment outing with a team right here in her hometown, " says Mr. Hope. "It’s amazing 100% more safe, it’s great."