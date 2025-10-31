San Diego FBI Office releases 'Summer Heat' operation arrest, seizure results

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI San Diego Field Office announced Thursday they have made several arrests over the past three months as part of the "Summer Heat" operation, a nationwide effort by the federal agency targeting violent crime.

From June 24 through Sept. 20, all FBI field offices throughout the country executed federal warrants on violent criminals and fugitives, dismantled violent gangs, identified and rescued child victims and resolved violent crime cases that even occurred on reservations, according to the agency.

"The San Diego Field Office works diligently every day towards our mission of protecting the American public," Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis said in a statement. "The results of the FBI's Summer Heat operations are proof that surging resources with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners can, and did, make a significant impact on violent crime in our region. FBI San Diego will continue to aggressively investigate violent criminals while leveraging all available resources to keep our communities safe."

The San Diego field office made 76 arrests under the operation, including:

-- the arrest and transfer of a violent fugitive from Mexico alleged to have supplied thousands of kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine to distributors and cells throughout San Diego and Los Angeles

-- the seizure of five weapons, 107 kilograms of cocaine and 74 kilograms of methamphetamine--totaling more than $1.9 million

-- secured a lengthy prison sentence for an FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive behind a multimillion-dollar criminal empire that lured young women into pornography through lies, coercion and manipulation

-- facilitated several other arrests resulting in sentences for sexual exploitation or abuse of a minor

-- identified and/or located seven children in sexual exploitation or abuse situations

The operation led to 8,629 arrests nationally, with more than 6,500 falling under the FBI's Violent Crime and Gang program. Agents and intelligence professionals investigating violent crimes against children identified or located at least 1,053 child victims.

The nationwide operation also led to the seizure of 44,569 kilograms of cocaine, 421 kilograms of fentanyl and 2,281 weapons, the agency reported.

