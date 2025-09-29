Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego FBI offering $25,000 reward leading to arrest of gunmen who shot at and robbed hikers

FBI Teenage Sextortion
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE
FBI Teenage Sextortion
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI's San Diego field office announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two gunmen who robbed and fired gunshots upon four hikers earlier this year near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Jan. 22 shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. at an unspecific location approximately 1,000 feet from the border, according to the FBI.

One of the hikers was shot and sustained non-lethal injuries, the FBI stated. After the gunfire, the suspects then approached the hikers and took their valuables at gunpoint.

The gunmen, who were last seen heading southwest towards the border, were described only as Hispanic males.

"The FBI will not stop until we find the individuals responsible for this violent crime on these innocent hikers," Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the FBI's San Diego Field Office said in a statement. "No one should ever fear being shot at and robbed at gunpoint -- regardless of where they are."

Anyone with information was asked to contact their local FBI field office, nearest U.S. embassy or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT IS NOW OPEN!