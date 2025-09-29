San Diego FBI offering $25,000 reward leading to arrest of gunmen who shot at and robbed hikers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The FBI's San Diego field office announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two gunmen who robbed and fired gunshots upon four hikers earlier this year near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Jan. 22 shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. at an unspecific location approximately 1,000 feet from the border, according to the FBI.

One of the hikers was shot and sustained non-lethal injuries, the FBI stated. After the gunfire, the suspects then approached the hikers and took their valuables at gunpoint.

The gunmen, who were last seen heading southwest towards the border, were described only as Hispanic males.

"The FBI will not stop until we find the individuals responsible for this violent crime on these innocent hikers," Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the FBI's San Diego Field Office said in a statement. "No one should ever fear being shot at and robbed at gunpoint -- regardless of where they are."

Anyone with information was asked to contact their local FBI field office, nearest U.S. embassy or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

