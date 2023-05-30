San Diego father asks for public's help four years after son's unsolved murder

SAN DIEGO — Four years later and the family of Armando Torres Junior is still lighting candles in honor of the 31-year-old who was killed at a park near Mountain View.

No one has ever been arrested for the shooting at Willie Henderson Sports Complex that left Torres Jr. lying in the grass, dying from a gunshot wound on May 29, 2019.

"It's still like a dream," said Armando Torres Senior, his father.

Torres Sr. only visits the park on the anniversary of his son's death, saying the memories come back of the night he was killed.

On Monday, Torres Sr. and other family members came to the spot where Torres Jr. was shot, still hoping anyone with information regarding what happened there in 2019 will come forward.

"I know there's people that saw, they know," said Torres Sr.

Torres Sr. says a soccer match was happening at the park just a few yards away from where his son was shot.

San Diego Police are still searching for any witnesses who might have fled the scene when shots rang out.

According to 10News in 2019, "the suspects are only described as three Hispanic men in their teens to twenties wearing hooded sweatshirt."

San Diego County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information was urged to call the SDPD at 619-531-2293 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.