San Diego Police seek to ID suspect in Willie Henderson Sports Complex murder

Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 02, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Thursday asked the public for help in identifying the gunman responsible for killing a man at a soccer game in 2019.

Officers found Armando Torres Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest at a soccer game at the Willie Henderson Sports Complex, 1035 S. 45th St., on May 29, 2019, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no suspect description.

Anyone with information was urged to call the SDPD at 619-531-2293 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

