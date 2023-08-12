San Diego family who fled Maui wildfires safely returns home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego family who had to flee the wildfires in Maui has returned home safely.

Steve Inman and his family were vacationing in the town of Lahaina, an area decimated by the fires.

The family landed in San Diego Friday night, and they have never been more grateful to be home.

"It's such a relief to have my family home safely. At the same time, my heart breaks for the people of Maui," Inman said.

Inman said what started as a family vacation took a turn on Tuesday as strong winds from Hurricane Dora impacted the island.

In a matter of hours, Inman could see flames spreading toward their hotel.

The family decided to evacuate Wednesday after the hotel lost power and eventually ran out of food.

They were able to stay with a local family close to the Kahului Airport until their flight Friday.

"There were tables set up throughout the airport with supplies, diapers, apple sauce, feminine hygiene products — anything that people might need that were having to leave without luggage," he said.

Despite the devastation, Inman said there was an outpouring of generosity from people on the island, from officers guiding them around downed trees to neighbors offering up their homes and donating to local shelters.

"People kept bringing toys and bedding and clothes, and on the way out of Lahaina, as we were making that treacherous drive, there were locals with signs saying 'food, water, bathroom.' They were offering up everything that they had," Inman said.