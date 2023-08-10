San Diego family vacationing in Maui when massive wildfire broke out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hawaiian Airlines has now added extra flights to get people off the island of Maui as hundreds of visitors, including San Diegans, flee to escape the massive wildfires.

"We've been having a really great trip, snorkeling, seeing waterfalls and things, but everything changed on Tuesday," said Steve Inman.

Inman and his family are currently in Maui for what started as a relaxing family vacation in the town of Lahaina.

He said Tuesday started with strong winds fueled by Hurricane Dora.

"We lost power, and we lost cell service, and they closed the pool because there was debris flying around," Inman said.

By that night, Inman could see flames from the wildfire in his hotel room.

"We stayed another night, but at 4 AM that morning, we saw big flames outside our window, and it was just across a golf course and a street away from us," Inman said.

Later that morning, hotel staff informed visitors they would soon run out of food.

That's when Inman decided to evacuate the hotel.

"Food scarcity was really affecting people. There were kids crying that were worried, and there were parents worried," he said.

Despite the road closures, the family made the two-hour trip to an area near the Kahului Airport.

"The people of Maui are really showing the spirit of aloha. Even the Hawaiian National Guard was there that morning, guiding us around downed trees," he said.

Inman said a local family was gracious enough to take them in as they wait for their return flight back to san diego.

Although the vacation will be remembered in a different way than they had planned, Inman said the whole ordeal has really shed light on what truly matters.

"I'm not focused on going sightseeing right now. I just feel like being together with my family... being with the people that we love," Inman said.

The family expects to arrive back in San Diego Friday night.