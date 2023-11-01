San Diego families race to aid loved ones in hurricane-ravaged Acapulco

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some local residents are rushing to bring aid loved ones in Acapulco, devastated by Hurricane Otis.

Photos show the aftermath of Hurricane Otis of Mozimba, a working class community about 20 miles north of Acapulco.

It's also the home of Lily Martinez Robles' 61-year-old mother, Angeles.

“Couldn’t sleep wondering what happened. Maybe she’s scared because she’s alone,” said Martinez, an Ocean Beach resident.

Five days after Otis left its mark, Martinez finally learning her mother was safe, after a brief phone call.

But the situation was dire. Her two-story home was flooded. A stairway was damaged, cutting off access to the second floor. Her mother revealed there was no electricity, food, or water.

Martinez says much of the aid has been directed to the tourist areas, and looting is rampant in damaged, empty homes, as well as stores.

“I can't do anything. I wish I could drive and rescue my mom,” said a tearful Martinez.

Instead, Martinez funneling her energy into starting a Gofundme campaign to help her mother and her neighbors.

Last week, her sister, who lives Guadalahara, used part of the funds for a Costco run. She and some friends packed a car with everything from food and diapers to batteries, before making the nine-hour drive to Mozimba.

Photos show smiling neighbors receiving that shipment on Thursday.

“Relief, like I could do something. We can help,” said Martinez.

Martinez says her sister will head out with another shipment this Friday.

“With this shipment, I want to rescue mom. I want her in a safe place,” said Martinez.

Martinez tells us, her mom is reluctant to leave. She wants to support her neighbors and fears what will happen to the home she's worked so hard for.

“I don’t care about house. I want her to leave,” said Martinez.

