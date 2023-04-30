San Diego families gather for annual vigil honoring victims of violent crimes

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — During the Mario C. Rivera 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Event in National City on Saturday, members of a nonprofit connected with one another through tragedy.

“My son was murdered February 13, 2022. A day before his son’s birthday," said Vallery Gomez.

Gomez was one of dozens who gathered together for the Fifth Annual Survivors Speak Healing Vigil Day of Action and to mark the end of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The vigil was hosted by the San Diego chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ), started by Elizabeth Munoz and her husband five years ago after their son was murdered at 18 years old.

"The pain is unbearable. I can’t even describe it. I can’t put it in words and support is really important," said Munoz.

She says starting the chapter has been "healing" and members like Gomez agree.

Gomez encourages other family members who have lost someone to tragedy to reveal their emotions.

"Speak. Speak about it. Don’t hide it, because hiding it is the worst thing,” she says.

Loved ones placed photos of each victim on a table at the event, including Karrie Gonzales.

Gonzales says her son Erik was "the absolute love" of her life and showed ABC 10News a photo of him at a baseball game.

Erik died from an accidental fentanyl overdose at 21 years old.

"I believe that this is the start of some of my deepest healing," said Gonzales, referring to CSSJ.

For anyone who has lost a loved one to violent crime, CSSJ recommends reading a book called "In Their Names" by Lenore Anderson.

To join the CSSJ San Diego chapter, follow this link.