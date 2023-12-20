San Diego drivers urged to get ready for rainy conditions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The roads will get busier as the week leading to the Christmas holiday continues, and the roads are expected to get more dangerous with rain in the forecast Thursday night and all day Friday.

Annlleyn Venegas, Senior Public Relations Specialist at AAA, said 8.3 million Southern Californians will be driving to their holiday destinations — a 3 percent increase from 2022.

AAA is also expecting a busy week with roadside assistance calls.

"This year, AAA expects to respond to more than 200,000 calls for help," Venegas said. "This is just in Southern California over the year-end holiday travel period, which is why we're just asking drivers to make sure that their vehicle maintenance is up to date, because the two main reasons why drivers are going to be stranded are because they have a flat tire or because of a dead battery."

AAA recommends the following vehicle maintenance checks:



Tires

Battery

Headlights

Windshield Wipers

Oil

If San Diegans cannot avoid driving through the rain Thursday night into Friday, AAA recommends the following tips:

Keep headlights and interior lights on

Keep both hands on the wheel

Reduce speed and break gently

Leave three car lengths between car ahead and yours

Turn off cruise control

If the roads feel unsafe because of heavy rain, AAA said to pull over and do the following:

"If you are going to pull over, make sure it's a safe spot. Make sure you wait for the rain or storm to pass, so only if its safe basically," Venegas said. "If you have the chance to exit and park in a safe spot, do that. If that's not an option, just slow down, reduce your speed and turn your (interior) lights on."

Venegas said Saturday, Dec. 23, is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel week.

"The largest travel congestion period in Southern California is on the I-5, between Bakersfield and Los Angeles on Saturday, December 23rd Wednesday and the evening of December 27th is also projected to be a very busy travel day, with Northbound I-15 between San Diego and the I-10 expected to be especially congested," Venegas said.

AAA also recommends on Saturday, December 23rd, for drivers to leave early before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid heavy traffic.