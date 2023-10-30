San Diego doctor volunteers time treating homeless patients

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- When 2 p.m. rolls around every Sunday, the courtyard at First Presbyterian Church in downtown San Diego is filled with people, and they aren’t there for a traditional worship service.

Instead, dozens of homeless people living in the downtown area are there for help and services, such as haircuts, meals, or even medical care.

“Homeless patients sometimes have difficulty trusting establishment and healthcare is one of them," said Dr. Aram Harijan.

Harijan has his own private practice, but he is passionate about helping those living on the streets.

“I was once homeless when I was 19 shortly after high school," said Harijan.

Originally an immigrant from Korea who made his way to North Carolina, Harijan said he spent about six months living in his car after he experienced domestic violence at home.

"I have really live the American dream," said Harijan when elaborating on why he dedicates his time to volunteering.

Not only can patients be treated by doctors at the free clinic, but they can also take first aid supplies with them they might need, like Narcan, bandages, vitamin, medicine, and more.

“As the nation with the most amount of resources, we can try to provide equitable health care for everyone," said Harijan.

The clinic is run by Street Corner Care. It operates alongside Ladle Fellowship inside of the church, which is located on 320 Date Street.