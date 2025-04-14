San Diego DMV offices open early for REAL ID appointments, starting Monday

The deadline to get your REAL ID is May 7th, but local DMVs are working to make the process easier for those who still need one.

With the deadline fast approaching, select DMV offices in San Diego County will open an hour early by appointment starting Monday — specifically to help customers get their REAL IDs.

Janie Gregory, who is visiting San Diego from Clovis, California, got her REAL ID a few years ago.

She's also a travel agent and encourages people to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

"It's just really easy," Gregory said. "It's not a problem to get it. It just takes a little bit of time when you're at the DMV. You bring the things that they require, and it's pretty simple."

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to require states to set security standards for driver's licenses and identification cards.

The requirement was originally set to take effect years ago but faced multiple delays — most recently due to state motor vehicle departments working through COVID-19 backlogs.

Some travelers made sure they were proactive, like Marty Oliphant, who's visiting San Diego from Hawaii.

He's had his REAL ID for the past few years.

"Get it as soon as possible," Oliphant said. "That way there's less stress for you when you go through an airport or other areas that need it one day, but traveling will be easier for you to get your real ID as soon as you can."

The DMV offices that will be open early include San Diego, Clairemont, San Marcos, El Cajon and Poway.