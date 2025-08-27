San Diego Diocese urges school safety review after Minneapolis mass shooting

SAN DIEGO — In response to a deadly mass shooting at a Catholic church and school in Minneapolis, Bishop Michael Pham of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego is urging local parishes and schools to review their safety protocols.

In a statement, Bishop Pham said, "This morning's shooting at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis is devastating news and affects us all."

Authorities in Minneapolis said the attack killed two young students and injured more than a dozen others.

Bishop Pham noted that when it comes to security in the local diocese, “the San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Police Department have gone out of their way to assist us in developing safety plans for our schools.”

The diocese said letters will be sent home to families as teachers and staff help students process the tragedy. The shooting has also prompted local Catholic school officials to reexamine campus security measures.

Across San Diego County, Catholics paused to pray for those affected.

"We have to offer our prayers not just for the children but for the surviving families and those also who were injured, and how this is really a satanic thing, the killing of children in this way and the attack on the church," said Lazara Kirkland.

Some also attended Mass as a way of showing solidarity with the Minneapolis community.

"You're gonna give prayers from a distance ... you're gonna give love from a distance ... and you're gonna give Support from a distance," said Barbara Naranjo.

