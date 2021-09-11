San Diego detectives seek to ID suspects in sexual battery cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers have released a video and images to the public in hopes of getting the name of two men suspected of sexually assaulting two women on different occasions last month.

According to SDCS, the first incident happened on Tuesday, August 17 around 5:10 a.m. at the Sea Breeze Apartments in the 4800 block of Logan Avenue.

A woman told police she was walking home from work and when she got to her stairs, a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. The victim fought the man off, and he ran eastbound along the north fence line of the property.

The second assault happened on Tuesday, August 31 around 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 49th Street. Another woman was walking northbound when she suddenly heard footsteps behind her.

Detectives say she turned around and saw a man approach her. She told the male he had scared her, and he said, “My bad” before continuing northbound and stopping at the intersection of 49th Street and Logan Avenue.

When the woman walked past him and turned onto Logan Avenue, the man in the video can be seen running behind her. The victim told police he pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before getting up and running southbound on 49th Street.

The first suspect is described as a black man between 25 to 30-years-old, about 6’2” tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The photos show a unique white pattern on the side of his pants.

The second suspect is described as a light to medium skinned black man between 19 to 24- years old, 5’8” to 5’9” tall, with a thin build and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a dark zip-up hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the same suspect is responsible for both cases.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or location of the suspect(s) should call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit, Detective C. Bernard at (619) 531-2220 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

