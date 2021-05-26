San Diego deputies searching for 71-year-old last seen in downtown

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to locate an at-risk woman last seen in downtown San Diego.

Deputies said on May 20, 71-year-old Denise Bellafiore left Poway by taxi to return to her residential care facility located in Chula Vista. During the drive, she reportedly asked the driver to drop her off in downtown San Diego.

Bellafiore was dropped off near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bellafiore is described as standing 5'2" tall, weighing about 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair. She may also be using a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at 858-513-2800 or 858-565-5200.