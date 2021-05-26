Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego deputies searching for 71-year-old last seen in downtown

items.[0].image.alt
San Diego Sheriff's Department
Denise Bellafiore missing.jpg
Posted at 9:23 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 00:23:22-04

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to locate an at-risk woman last seen in downtown San Diego.

Deputies said on May 20, 71-year-old Denise Bellafiore left Poway by taxi to return to her residential care facility located in Chula Vista. During the drive, she reportedly asked the driver to drop her off in downtown San Diego.

Bellafiore was dropped off near the intersection of 10th Street and Broadway. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bellafiore is described as standing 5'2" tall, weighing about 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair. She may also be using a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDSO at 858-513-2800 or 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group