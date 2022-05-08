San Diego Democratic Party Chair takes a leave of absence over assault allegations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy announced Friday that he would go on leave of absence as the San Diego County District Attorney and Democratic Party amid assault allegations made on social media against him.

The District Attorney's office confirmed to 10News it is reviewing a case involving Rodriguez-Kennedy.

The San Diego Democratic Party has also launched an investigation into the allegations.

Rodriguez-Kennedy issued the following statement to ABC 10News:

“The allegations against me are completely false and I will work vigorously to clear my name and prove my innocence but that takes time and in the meantime, our Party has critical work that must continue on. To balance the equity of providing a way for accusers to be heard while also balancing the rights of the accused to due process I have requested that the San Diego County Democratic Party’s Ethics Committee review the claim. To ensure the independence of this process I will be taking a leave of absence from the Party to allow this work to be done and so that I may focus on proving my innocence.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy did not mention the type of allegations made against him in his statement. The announcement came after a Facebook post made on Thursday by Tasha Williamson, a Democratic activist.

“Upon being made aware of the allegations through social media, our Ethics Committee members were informed of the issue so they could begin preparing for a due process for those involved,” Democratic Party spokesperson Eva Posner said in a statement.

Rodriguez-Kennedy is not facing any charges at this time.

