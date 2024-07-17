San Diego delegate details heightened security at Republican National Convention

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Days after the attempted assassination of former President Trump, a local presidential delegate is describing the heightened security at the Republican National Convention.

“It’s an elevated mood … We have to really engage in this election, and it's very serious,” said Paula Whitsell.

Whitsell, a former County Republican Chair, says she's felt the gravity of the moment since arriving in Milwaukee Sunday for the Republican National Convention, a day after the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

“Created a feeling of Thanksgiving, that he wasn't more seriously injured,” said Whitsell.

Her first trip to a convention as a presidential delegate, Whitsell calls security extremely tight, beginning with the bus ride on busses contracted for the convention.

“There is a special pass you have to have to get on the bus,” said Whitsell.

Whitsell says to get on the bus at her hotel, about 15 minutes from downtown Milwaukee, she has to show a special bus pass she received as a delegate, to Homeland Security personnel, who remain on the bus during the ride.

“As the bus gets off the freeway exit, all of downtown is locked down,” said Whitsell.

Next up, what’s been described to Whitsell as ‘extra rings of security,’ including layers of concrete barriers.

Next to the concrete barriers is a maze of fencing.

“The bus cannot go through without stopping and they then verify the bus to make sure it’s a bus authorized to go through,” said Whitsell.

The bus goes through several checkpoints before arriving at Fiserv Forum.

“The last barrier is one of those barriers that they usually have at either embassies or military installations, where it's a pop-up barrier,” said Whitsell.

Once off the bus, a sea of law enforcement personnel awaits, along with more inspections.

“It’s like an airport security set up in that they have the X-rays … They wand everyone that goes through,” said Whitsell.

Whitsell says hasn't heard any complaints about the additional security. She's just grateful for the additional peace of mind.

“I don't think there's any place safer than the convention in downtown Milwaukee right now,” said Whitsell.

Whitsell says the heightened security wasn't just on the ground. She says there were helicopters and drones circling at an open air event on Sunday.