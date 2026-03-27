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San Diego Customs and Border Protection agents arrest sex offender attempting to enter US

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Denis Poroy/AP
FILE
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a man who claimed Mexican nationality with a prior conviction involving a child in San Diego, the agency announced Thursday.

The migrant was taken into custody while attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. during a maritime smuggling event. He was previously convicted of a lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14, according to San Diego CBP officials.

The convicted sex offender, whose name was not immediately released, was charged with felony illegal re-entry and subsequently sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison.

Border Patrol officials warned migrants with serious criminal records who attempt to re-enter the U.S. illegally will face enhanced penalties.

Further information about the smuggling attempt was not immediately available.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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