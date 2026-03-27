San Diego Customs and Border Protection agents arrest sex offender attempting to enter US

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a man who claimed Mexican nationality with a prior conviction involving a child in San Diego, the agency announced Thursday.

The migrant was taken into custody while attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. during a maritime smuggling event. He was previously convicted of a lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14, according to San Diego CBP officials.

The convicted sex offender, whose name was not immediately released, was charged with felony illegal re-entry and subsequently sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison.

Border Patrol officials warned migrants with serious criminal records who attempt to re-enter the U.S. illegally will face enhanced penalties.

Further information about the smuggling attempt was not immediately available.

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