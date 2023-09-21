San Diego crews begin road repair work in Clairemont, Bay Ho, City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego road crews began work Wednesday on resurfacing streets in and around Clairemont, Bay Ho, City Heights, Ridgeview and Emerald Hills, part of an overall effort to repair roads citywide.

Slurry seal is often completed in phases over several days or weeks, and multiple slurry seal projects are happening across the city simultaneously.

Slurry seal is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. The mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of streets that are already in good condition, reducing the need for costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction processes, according to the city.

The latest slurry projects will be completed, weather permitting, over the next three weeks. The following roads will be resurfaced:

-- Fargo Avenue

-- El Penon Way

-- Hidalgo Avenue

-- Edell Place

-- Fawn Avenue

-- Isleta Avenue

-- Arroyo Lindo Avenue

-- Barby Place

-- Naugatuck Avenue

-- Jutland Drive

-- Arcola Avenue

-- Atwell Street

-- Guilitoy Avenue

-- Massasoit Avenue

-- Powhatan Avenue

-- Della Place

-- Gallatin Way

-- Alexandria Drive

-- Calaveras Drive

-- Osprey Street

-- Washington Place

-- Pine Street

-- Ingleside Street

-- Sunset Boulevard

-- Witherby Street

-- Barcelona Drive

-- Moana Drive

-- Bayview Heights Drive

-- Home Avenue

-- Federal Boulevard

-- Fairmount Avenue

According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps to determine when to schedule streets for repair. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index based on the pavement's roughness and cracks.

The OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding, according to the city. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets that are in similar condition or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.

A complete list of all the city's projects can be found at the Project Finder map at https://sandiego.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a1c45c92fb6d46 efa4b1209941f58c8a.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.