San Diego County's temporary housing program following January floods ends Friday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Emergency Temporary Lodging program, established to help people displaced by flooding earlier this year, ends Friday.

With the end of the program, those residents still in the program will need to move back home or make other arrangements with their local housing authorities, a statement from the county read.

"Thousands of San Diegans faced the devastating aftermath as floodwaters tore through their homes on Jan. 22," said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. "In the wake of this disaster, our immediate focus was on providing essential shelter and support. Collaborating closely with the Red Cross, community-based organizations and local municipalities, together we mobilized to open shelters, yet the needs persisted far beyond initial expectations."

At its height, the program supported more than 2,200 people in nearly 900 households impacted by the flood with hotel rooms, food through Uber Eats vouchers and mental health services through Open Hearts Leaders and JIREH Providers.

Thousands of San Diego County residents applied for FEMA assistance, with millions paid out from the federal government owing to an Presidential Emergency Declaration.

Locally, the board of supervisors approved more than $33.7 million for community recovery efforts, including the Emergency Temporary Lodging program.

With the program ending, residents who still need assistance will now work with their local housing authorities, including the cities of San Diego and National City.

"No San Diegan should become homeless or permanently displaced from their community as a result of a natural disaster," said San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. "The work to make good on that goal is far from over and will require the support of our entire community.

"Building upon the $4.2 million in financial support from the county of San Diego, San Diego City Council has authorized an additional $3 million to support those who need assistance and will continue to partner with the inspiring community members who are working to support storm victims," he said. "I encourage everyone who is able to volunteer and help get displaced San Diegans back into their homes."

Families in the city of San Diego can apply for help and get more information online at floodassistance.sdhc.org, by phone at 619-578-7792 or by email at floodrecovery@sdhc.org.

The National City Housing Authority received more than $360,000 in county funds to support residents from their community. National City residents can request assistance by calling 619-743-6420 or via email at housing@nationacityca.gov.

Additionally, the county has its own housing authority assisting residents moving from the program.

"We have been working individually with each of the 29 households from the county's housing authority's jurisdiction in the Emergency Temporary Lodging program to ensure everyone has a place to go," said David Estrella, director of the county's Housing and Community Development Services department. "It has been a long journey, and we look forward to assisting people as they transition to this next phase of their recovery from the Jan. 22 flood."

People living in the unincorporated areas can receive flood recovery support by contacting County Housing and Community Development Services at 858-694-4801 or by email at tsp.hhsa@sdcounty.ca.gov.

