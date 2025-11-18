San Diego County's new treasurer-tax collector takes oath of office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Lawrence Cohen, San Diego County's new treasurer-tax collector, took his oath of office Tuesday, stressing that he will work hard, be transparent with the public and "make decisions guided by fairness, integrity and empathy."

Chosen over three other finalists this month, Cohen was sworn in by Chair Terra Lawson-Remer at Tuesday's county Board of Supervisors' meeting.

Cohen -- who spent the last five years as chief of staff to Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego -- replaced Dan McAllister, who left the position for which he was elected for six terms on Aug. 2. Cohen will finish McAllister's term, which expires in January 2027.

As his wife and three sons looked on, Cohen said good government isn't just about managing money, but about earning trust. After being sworn in, he jokingly said his Tuesday speech was "one time I get to speak before anyone gets mad at me."

The board's confidence "means more than I can say, I will work to earn that trust from each and every one of you," he said.

Cohen noted the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office was without a leader for three months and thanked its 125 employees for continuing operations smoothly. Such success represents not just a good system, but "extraordinary people of the department doing excellent work," Cohen said.

He told his employees that he "did not come here to cut, to tear down, or to impose sudden change. I came here to lift up, to support, to nurture and help the (TTC) team become even better than it already is."

Cohen said he wants to enhance community well-being by generating stronger returns within state standards.

"Every basis point we can earn translates into millions of additional dollars for our schools and local governments," said Cohen, who added that the office should think boldly about how it uses funds for workforce housing, sustainable infrastructure and small-business resilience.

The office should also use technology to make life easier for the public, allowing them to find older records or visualize where their tax dollars are going, he said.

He added that for some families, paying their property taxes is a struggle, so his office "will look for ways to offer flexibility and second chances, and help residences keep their homes and preserve generational wealth."

Cohen emotionally thanked his mentor Vargas -- who earlier endorsed him for the county position -- for sticking with him "through this incredible three-decade journey."

In early October, the Board of Supervisors advanced Cohen, David Baker, Christian Peacox and Detra Williams out of 11 candidates who originally vied for the position.

Cohen received votes from Supervisors Paloma Aguirre, Monica Montgomery Steppe and Lawson-Remer. Supervisor Jim Desmond voted for Williams.

Supervisor Joel Anderson didn't participate in the selection process because he is considering running for the position next year. Cohen has said that he intends to run for a full four-year term in 2026.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office collects over $9.1 billion in property taxes annually, including from the cannabis business and transient occupancy taxes in unincorporated areas. The office also manages the county investment pool and acts as the paying agent for 42 school districts.

Cohen earned his master's degree in business administration from Strayer University in Washington, D.C. He also holds a bachelor's degree in political science from UC San Diego.

His private sector career included managing a $30 million business line for Millipore Sigma, a biotechnology company.