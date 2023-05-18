San Diego County wineries recovering from COVID-19, hit record sales

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sales of wine in San Diego County increased by 11% last year, marking an all-time high for the industry, it was announced Thursday.

The San Diego County Vintners Association released the 2023 San Diego County Economic Impact of Wineries Report on Thursday. According to the findings, county wineries realized about $49.1 million in gross sales last year. Additionally, the number of active and planned wineries in San Diego County rose to 166 in 2022.

"I am glad to see that the wine industry continues to flourish in San Diego County," said San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson. "We must continue to support and protect our wineries as they not only strengthen our local economy but bring our communities together."

Newer and expanding wineries led industry job growth with an estimated 709.5 jobs in 2022, a 6% annual increase, while yields from last year's harvest dropped slightly, the report reads.

County wineries also reported moving past COVID-19, with 45% indicating business has returned to normal levels. Still, inflation and prices are a concern, and some wineries have adjusted by operating with fewer employees. Wildfire insurance coverage is a major issue for local vineyard owners, with 54% stating insurance rates have increased.

"Amidst the challenges of inflation, San Diego's thriving wine industry remains resilient, beckoning tourists, generating employment, and playing a pivotal role in our vibrant agricultural tapestry," said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond. "These vital contributions bolster the vitality of our local economy."

According to the report, locally distilled spirits continue to pose possible competition to county wine sales. San Diego County distilleries generated about $25.1 million in 2022, a $6-plus million jump over 2021.

