San Diego County weighs extended housing aid for flood victims

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — In southeast San Diego, former neighbors displaced by the Jan. 22 flooding are residing together at the Ramada hotel, one of the locations where San Diego County issued hotel vouchers for temporary accommodation.

Michael Rios and Elmer Pineda, among others, face uncertain futures as the vouchers are set to expire on March 25.

“What would you be doing if you weren’t staying in this hotel?”

“I have no idea,” said Rios.

“We’d probably be on the streets," said Pineda. "I don’t know. Or living in another shelter.”

Over the last month, local nonprofits have provided daily meals for flood victims staying in hotels. However, concerns arise as these organizations now grapple with depleting funds.

“A lot of our situations are long term," Rios said. "Water damage to these units are a lot of work to get them repaired. It takes a long time to dry them out."

Residents like Rios are not ready to return to their homes as the repair process will need extra time.

On Tuesday, the county will discuss extending housing assistance until May 11, which will require an additional $6.6 million from the General Reserve. The Board of Supervisors will also consider allocating funds for meals to support displaced families during this challenging period.

“We would be more comfortable that we have more time," Paula Silva said. "We’d be less stressed, with less anxiety.”

The Board will vote on the decision Tuesday morning, with numerous affected individuals planning to attend the meeting to advocate for increased support.

