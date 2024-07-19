San Diego County unemployment spikes to 4.5% in June, largely attributed to school summer break

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The unemployment rate in San Diego County rose considerably to 4.5% in June, down from a revised 3.7% in May, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.9%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.3% for California and 4.3% for the nation during the same period.

Between May 2024 and June 2024, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,566,900 to 1,569,900, a gain of 3,000 jobs. Agricultural employment added 100 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality led monthly employment gains with 1,900 jobs added. The majority of this increase was seen in accommodation and food services, which grew by 1,200.

According to the EDD, seven additional sectors saw improvements in employment. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 1,000 jobs, while construction, manufacturing, professional and business services, information, financial activities, and other services combined to add 2,400.

Government jobs saw the largest decrease, contracting by 1,200 jobs, with 800 of those coming on the local government level as public schools closed for the summer.

For the same reason, private education and health services dropped by 1,100, with the downturn in private educational services -- 1,800 -- being offset by health care and social assistance which gained 700.

Between June 2023 and June 2024, total nonfarm employment increased by 8,700 and agricultural employment grew by 200.

Private education and health services led all gains with 12,000 added. Six other sectors -- government, leisure and hospitality, construction, other services, trade, transportation, and utilities, and mining and logging -- posted combined gains of 11,100 jobs.

On the other side, four sectors totaled 14,400 jobs lost, led by professional and business services with 8,200, manufacturing with 3,900, information with 1,200 and finally financial activities losing 1,100 jobs year over.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.