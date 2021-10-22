San Diego County unemployment rate decreases to 5.6%

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 5.6% from a revised 6.6% in August, well below the year-ago estimate of 9.6%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.4% for California -- which decreased from 7.5% in August -- and 4.6% for the nation -- down from August's 5.3% -- during the same period.

Between August and September, nonfarm employment increased by 3,600, from 1,409,900 to 1,413,500, according to EDD figures. Agricultural employment remained unchanged.

Government led all industry sectors in job gains for the second consecutive month, with a gain of 9,500. The majority of those were in local government -- with 6,500 jobs gained, 4,900 of which were in local government educational services. Additionally, state government added 2,900 jobs in September.

Other month-over-month gainers were professional and business services, with 1,400 gained, and financial activities, with 300 jobs added.

The other services category lost 1,800 jobs over the month, followed by educational and health services with a loss of 1,500, and leisure and hospitality posting a rare loss of 1,500 jobs. Manufacturing, construction and trade, transportation utilities posted declines of 1,100, 1,000 and 700 respectively.

Year over year, nonfarm employment increased by 51,300 jobs, a gain of 3.8%.

The largest gainer was leisure and hospitality, with 24,400 jobs added to payrolls between September 2020 and September 2021. Of those, 19,700 were in accommodation and food services.

Professional and business services added 9,200 jobs, as did construction with 7,600 gained, other services with 4,400 gained, government up 3,200, educational and health services up 2,200, information up 1,200, and trade, transportation, and utilities with a gain of 600. Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged.

Only financial activities -- a loss of 1,000 jobs -- and manufacturing -- 500 -- posted year-over losses.