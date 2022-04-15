San Diego County unemployment rate declines to 3.4%, below national average

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unemployment rate dipped to 3.4% in March, down from a revised 4% in February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

March's unemployment rate was also considerably less than March 2021's rate of 7.6%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between February and March, nonfarm employment grew by 8,000 jobs, from 1,493,100 to 1,501,100. Agricultural jobs grew by 1,400 month-over-month.

Leisure and hospitality registered the most significant month-over payroll increase, adding 5,000 jobs. The job additions were mainly concentrated in accommodation and food services -- up 4,300 -- followed by arts, entertainment and recreation with 700 added.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 103,600 -- around 7.4%. Agricultural employment increased by 1,000, from 8,700 to 9,700.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 49,900 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 39,900 jobs, where food services and drinking places employment increased by 31,200 jobs. Arts, entertainment, and recreation made up the remaining job expansion.

Employment advanced by 20,600 in professional and business services. Payrolls increased in administrative and support and waste management and remediation services -- up 12,400 -- and in professional, scientific, and technical services -- up 8,800. Management of companies and enterprises decreased employment levels by 600.