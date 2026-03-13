San Diego County Treasurer opens new Mission Valley payment processing office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer Larry Cohen Thursday opened the Treasurer-Tax Collector's new property tax mail processing center in Mission Valley.

The need for the new office was apparent during the 2024 storm season, when the office's former payment processing center in downtown San Diego's waterfront County Administration Center was flooded.

"The 2024 floods forced us to move and find other, better facilities, and this is what we have here," Cohen said at a ribbon-cutting event Thursday. "The new payment processing center is the most secure, accessible and functional of the properties we considered."

He said the office opened just in time for the second installment of property tax payments, but still recommended people pay online at sdttc.com.

"But if you do mail your payment in, please use the special color- coded envelopes we provide with your bill," Cohen said. "Our office handles hundreds of thousands of pieces of mail each year. By using these envelopes, our machines can process 7,500 payments an hour and reduce your check processing time from 10 weeks down to 48 hours upon receipt of payment -- that's an incredible reduction in processing time."

The first property tax installment was due on Nov. 1 and became delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment was due Feb. 1, and becomes delinquent after April 10.

All 975,199 secured tax bills are available at sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can also find their tax bill information by calling the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office at 877-829-4732.

Cohen took over the role last year after longtime San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister retired in August. McAllister died in December.

