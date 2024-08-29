San Diego County to open waitlists for 3 affordable housing developments

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Housing and Community Development Services will open a waitlist Thursday for renters interested in spots at three new housing developments that feature supportive units for seniors, low-income families and disabled adults experiencing homelessness.

Applications will become available at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/sdhcd. Applications also will be accepted in person at the HCDS office, 3989 Ruffin Road, which will open at 7:30 a.m. and have copies available, or by calling 858-694-4801.

The units are supported by Project-Based Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance. Eligible applicants will be selected from the waitlist and would pay rent equal to about 30% of their income.

"County Project Based Vouchers spur the development of much needed affordable housing in the region and are an important way the county supports the housing needs of vulnerable groups like the elderly and disabled," David Estrella, director of HCDS, said in a statement.

The waitlists open Thursday for:

-- Santa Fe Senior Village, which features 53 furnished units, a portion of which will be filled through the waitlist and a portion through other service provider referrals. The village provides housing for seniors aged 62 and older. 414-428 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista

-- Estrella, which has 96 units offering housing for low-income families, with 24 allocated to project-based vouchers. 604 Richmar Ave., San Marcos

-- Breezewood, with 23 project-based voucher units in an already occupied building. The waitlist will be for future vacancies. The project offers housing for disabled adults experiencing homelessness and low-income families. 1560 S. Escondido Blvd., Escondido

