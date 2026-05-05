San Diego County Supervisors vote in favor to increase affordable parking at county facilities

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favor of a measure to increase affordable parking at county facilities in downtown San Diego.

Supervisor Joel Anderson's proposal directs county staff to explore ways to maximize use of the Ash Street Parking Garage, as well as the Cedar- Kettner and James R. Mills Building structures.

The proposal also calls for Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton and staff to work with local organizations on outreach to better inform the public about parking availability and pricing at county facilities.

Anderson is also asking staff to:



Consider possible options such as free or discounted transit passes or parking packages, shuttle services and vendor-provided incentives.

Review current parking rates and available hours for public parking to determine if any adjustments are needed to increase public use of the three facilities.

Present an annual update that also includes changes in facility use and revenue from the preceding year.

"This is the kind of thoughtful, collaborative solution that delivers real benefits for our communities," Anderson said in a statement following board approval.

Anderson had earlier said residents should not "just (accept) higher costs and scarcer parking as inevitable."

"Since opening day for the Padres, I've heard from many constituents who were surprised by how much more difficult and expensive it has become to find convenient parking when taking their families to a ball game," he said.

"County residents and visitors heading to dinner in the Gaslamp Quarter or to downtown attractions are spending more time searching for spots and budgeting extra just for parking," Anderson added. "Sadly, even downtown workers are seeing more of their hard-earned paychecks go toward higher parking rates."

The county owns the Ash Street and Cedar-Kettner facilities, and co- owns the Mills building, which is near Petco Park, with all three representing over 800 spaces, according to Anderson's office.

"These facilities, managed by ACE Parking, often have significant availability after business hours, on weekends and during evenings when many residents and tourists need them most," Anderson said. "Yet many people remain unaware of these convenient and affordable options."

During Tuesday's discussion, Anderson said it was important to consider how to better use those available spaces so "we're not leaving money on the table." He also noted that better parking access also comes in handy for those who want to attend entertainment events at the County Administration Center.

Before voting in favor of the proposal, Supervisor Paloma Aguirre said it was necessary to ensure that the three-hour parking limit during business hours is protected.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe was absent Tuesday as she was traveling on county business, but is scheduled to return for Wednesday's meeting.

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