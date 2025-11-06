San Diego County Supervisors advance 'Safety Net' food, medical care proposal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted to advance a proposed "Safety Net Bridge Program" in response to recent federal budget cuts.

On Tuesday, supervisors directed the chief administrative officer and related staff to study:



partnerships with local health care providers to offer no-cost primary care, via transitional clinics located at County Live Well Centers

providing same-day access to free medication and looking at ways to pay for volunteer-driven medical services

developing continuing medical education that would let professionals volunteer at community clinics and earn clinical hours

partnering with local programs to reduce food waste, while delivering healthy food to residents through coordinated distribution and storage.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe said her proposal would "be a collaboration of community-based strategies to ensure residents who lose benefits under new federal eligibility rules can continue to access essential health, food and social services.

"Together, these efforts would create a bridge for residents navigating loss of Medi-Cal, CalFresh or other safety-net programs beginning early next year -- ensuring continuity of care and preventing gaps that lead to costly emergency visits or worsening health outcomes," the board vice chair added.

In early July, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill that included cuts to numerous programs including Medicaid, on a party-line vote. President Donald Trump then signed the budget into law on July 4.

"Families shouldn't lose access to health care or food simply because of changes in federal policy," Montgomery Steppe said after the vote. "The Safety Net Bridge Program is about protecting our most vulnerable residents by keeping a lifeline of services open -- no matter what happens in Washington."

According to her office, CAO Ebony Shelton will present a feasibility report to supervisors in 45 days, followed by a report to carry out any plan in 90 days.

"When everything comes back, our office will need to introduce another board letter to vote on options," a spokeswoman said.

During the board's Tuesday meeting, Montgomery Steppe said she wanted to ensure that the county isn't caught off-guard because of federal cuts.

"We see what's coming and we are choosing to meet it head-on," she said, adding the goal is for the county to make use of existing resources.

Montgomery Steppe said her proposal will not create a new county-run health system or commit any tax dollars at this time.

"We're just directing staff to study what's possible," she said. "We're entering a true public health emergency."

During public comment, many who spoke appeared supportive of a safety- net program. "This is literally a matter of life and death," one advocate said.

Supervisor Jim Desmond voted no on the proposal.

In a statement to City News Service on Wednesday, Desmond said he opposed the plan "because it will end up being another justification for the tax the county is considering."

"We should let medical providers and food banks stay in their lane, and the county should focus on our responsibility, which is ensuring those who are eligible receive timely benefits," Desmond added.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.