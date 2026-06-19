San Diego County sues sushi franchise companies, alleging worker exploitation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's Office of Labor Standards and

Enforcement are suing a collection of companies that operate sushi counters inside grocery stores across the state for allegedly exploiting their workers, it was announced today.

The lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court this week alleges the companies claimed the sushi chefs manning these counters were misclassified as" independent contractor franchisees,'' with the companies actually controlling major aspects of how the businesses were run.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Ace Sushi Franchise Corp.,

Asiana Management Group, Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp., Fujisan Franchising, and Fuji Food Products.

The lawsuit claims that misclassifying the workers helped companies avoid ``the cost of providing statutory worker protections'' like state and local minimum wages, overtime, paid sick leave, workers' compensation coverage and providing meal and rest breaks. Meanwhile, workers were forced to pay for basic business expenses like transportation, equipment, ingredients and supplies, the lawsuit alleges.

'We allege that these chefs were not running their own businesses. Nearly every major decision, from recipes and food quality to schedules, and production requirements, was dictated by the parent companies,'' said Branden Butler, director of the Office of Labor Standards and Enforcement.

'Workers routinely worked long hours, met the companies' requirements for keeping counters stocked and kept operations running seven days a week.'' County officials say the lawsuit was sparked by ``a brave worker'' who called the Employee Rights Center -- a nonprofit dedicated to workers'

rights -- regarding the working conditions.

Employee Rights Center director Alor Calderon said, "The effect of this way of operating on workers and their families is devastating: on-going food insecurity, constant high levels of stress and depression, no time for doctors or family. In short, these so-called franchises completely

dehumanize workers and their families and all of us end up suffering the consequences of their relentless cruel behavior.''

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