San Diego County Sheriff's Office seeks donations for bulletproof vests for K-9s

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's officials are seeking donations to help equip all the agency's patrol dogs with bulletproof vests.

An initial donation of $30,000 was provided but an additional $32,000 is needed to complete the goal of fitting the entire K-9 unit, according to the Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Some canines received ballistic vests last week, which officials called a milestone made possible thanks to the "incredible generosity" of a private donor and the support of the HDSA.

"They (patrol dogs) stand on the front lines of public safety, fearlessly entering high-risk situations to protect our deputies and our communities," the HDSA said in a statement. "The highly trained canines of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office are invaluable partners, and their safety is paramount. Just like their human partners, these K-9s deserve the highest level of protection as they work to keep us safe."

Those interested in donating to the K-9 cause can do so at sdchdsa.org/hdsa/k9-vests.

