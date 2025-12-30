Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego County Sheriff's Office seeks donations for bulletproof vests for K-9s

sheriffs_office_bulletproof_ballistic_vests_k9.png
San Diego County Sheriff's Office
sheriffs_office_bulletproof_ballistic_vests_k9.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's officials are seeking donations to help equip all the agency's patrol dogs with bulletproof vests.

An initial donation of $30,000 was provided but an additional $32,000 is needed to complete the goal of fitting the entire K-9 unit, according to the Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Association.

Some canines received ballistic vests last week, which officials called a milestone made possible thanks to the "incredible generosity" of a private donor and the support of the HDSA.

"They (patrol dogs) stand on the front lines of public safety, fearlessly entering high-risk situations to protect our deputies and our communities," the HDSA said in a statement. "The highly trained canines of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office are invaluable partners, and their safety is paramount. Just like their human partners, these K-9s deserve the highest level of protection as they work to keep us safe."

Those interested in donating to the K-9 cause can do so at sdchdsa.org/hdsa/k9-vests.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Help End Hunger in San Diego

Donate Today