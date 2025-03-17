San Diego County Sheriff's Office plans extra St. Patrick's Day DUI patrols

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officials are warning drivers Monday not to count on luck to steer clear of trouble if they decide to drink and drive on St. Patrick's Day.

That was the message from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office on Friday as it announced plans for 12 hours of increased sobriety patrols to reduce roadway dangers on the holiday, starting at 6 p.m. Monday, the agency announced Friday.

Last year, 14 people were jailed on suspicion of DUI in the San Diego area amid the mid-March festivities named after Ireland's foremost patron saint.

So far this year, a total of 1,379 motorists have been arrested in the San Diego area by various local law enforcement for allegedly being intoxicated behind the wheel, according to sheriff's officials.

In 2022 -- the latest year for which statistics are available -- there were 74 fatal alcohol-related traffic accidents nationally on Saint Patrick's Day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Authorities urge everyone who intends to celebrate the holiday with alcohol or drugs designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service when the party ends.

