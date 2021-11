SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a North County Transit District Coaster train on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:04 a.m., deputies received a report of a car that had been hit by an NCTDC train at the Washington Street grade crossing. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.