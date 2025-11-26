San Diego County Sheriff's Office introduces wellness K-9 named Taxi

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday introduced Taxi, an English Labrador now serving as a certified therapy dog, which the agency calls a reminder of wellness and support.

Initially raised as a guide dog, the now 2-year-old Taxi serves as a wellness K-9, trained to detect stress while responding with comfort and care, according to the sheriff's office.

"Taxi supports the San Diego Sheriff's Office by assisting during critical incidents and debriefings, providing much-needed emotional support to our personnel," the agency said in a statement.

Personnel with the agency said Taxi is always accompanied by retired Sheriff's Sgt. Monica Sanchez, his handler and full-time companion.

"As we enter a busy and sometimes stressful holiday season, Taxi is a reminder that wellness matters -- and support comes in all forms, even four paws and a wagging tail," the agency added.

Taxi was born on Sept. 7, 2023, and was originally raised by Guide Dogs of the Desert.

