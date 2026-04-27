San Diego County Sheriff's Office deploys new Automated, non-emergency phone number

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office reminded residents this weekend that it has a new, automated phone number for residents to call for non-emergencies.

The new number, 858-868-3200, is now in service for callers to report non-emergencies such as suspicious activity, noise complaints, non-urgent reports and general information and inquiries about the Sheriff's Office.

"Please help us spread the word by updating your phone and sharing with your family and friends," the SDSO said in a statement.

The office recently launched an artificial intelligence call- processing system designed to reduce waiting times for up to 400,000 non- emergency calls each year.

"Calls to 858-868-3200 will now be greeted by a carefully trained and tested Voice AI agent," the statement said. "The AI asks a short series of questions to transfer the caller to the correct sheriff's resource, provide the caller with the information they are seeking or connect the caller with a dispatcher."

All 911 calls will continue to be answered by trained Sheriff's Emergency Services dispatchers, according to the SDSO.

Callers were instructed to call 911 in the event of an emergency, if there is an immediate threat to life or property, a crime in progress, serious injury, fire or medical emergency.

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