San Diego County sheriff's K-9 recovering after being stabbed in face by burglary suspect in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A San Diego County sheriff's K-9 was recovering Saturday after he was stabbed in the face by a burglary suspect in Escondido.

The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named Nike was requested by the Escondido Police Department just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday to help collar a suspect in a burglary-in-progress at a business in the 100 block of South Orange Street, the sheriff's office stated.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Eric Rodriguez, was allegedly swinging a large stick, throwing objects and threatening police officers, sheriff's officials said.

Nike was sent to help arrest Rodriguez, who allegedly stabbed the dog in the face several times before officers and deputies restrained him and took him into custody, the officials said.

Nike's deputy handler rushed him to a veterinary specialty hospital in San Marcos, where he was treated for five lacerations on his face and two puncture wounds.

Photos showed the wounded dog wearing an Elizabethan Collar to help him heal. There was no further information about Nike's condition or recovery.

Rodriguez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges that included suspicion of injuring a working dog, resisting arrest, second- degree burglary and property vandalism.

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