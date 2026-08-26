San Diego County Sheriff's detectives investigate battery of hotel employee in Rancho Santa Fe

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA — Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office are investigating a battery involving a female hotel employee in Rancho Santa Fe.

Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station responded to the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, located in the 5900 block of Linea Del Cielo, regarding a reported battery.

Deputies learned a man approached the female employee in the hotel parking lot and grabbed her by the arm. The woman pulled away and ran into the hotel to call for help.

Deputies, with assistance from the Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter, searched the surrounding area for the man, but he was not located.

The suspect is described as a 60-year-old Caucasian man with white hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and khaki shorts.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Detectives are continuing to identify the man as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man involved is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office at (858) 868-3200. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

