San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies Search for 15-year-old boy in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's deputies today are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy in Encinitas, broadcasting a bulletin from a helicopter in the area.

The teen named Matthew was last seen about 6:10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of El Camino Norte and North Rancho Santa Fe Road, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.

Matthew is white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair, wearing a white shirt, black pants and basketball shoes, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone who sees Matthew or knows where he is was asked to call 911.

