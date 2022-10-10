San Diego County Sheriff's Dept.: Missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl found safe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 15-year-old Spring Valley girl missing since late September was found safe by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials announced Monday that Alena Mitchem was located by deputies on Oct. 9 and her family was notified.

Officials stated: “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, as well as the fact this incident involves a minor, this is all the information that can be released at this time.”

Alena, also known as Gracie, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 22, and sheriff’s officials said at the time that the teen left a note for her family that told them she was running away.

The girl’s family told ABC 10News on Oct. 3 that they believed Alena was lured by someone she met online.

Alena's mother, Shannon Hoffman, said her daughter took her PlayStation, cell phone, birth certificate, and Social Security card with her.

"Someone convinced her to take her stuff. She wouldn't just do that, those important documents, she wouldn't just do that, not my little girl," said Hoffman.