Help sought in locating missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a teen girl from Spring Valley who has not been seen since late September.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said 15-year-old Alene Mitchem was reported missing Sept. 22, leaving a note for her family that told them she was running away.

The teen took some personal items with her and has not been seen since.

Alene is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and her hair is a faded green color.

It is believed the teen was last seen wearing a navy blue “JROTC” sweater and Cookie Monster print shorts.

Anyone with information on Alene’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or 858-285-6354.