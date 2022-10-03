Watch Now
Help sought in locating missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl

Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 03, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a teen girl from Spring Valley who has not been seen since late September.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said 15-year-old Alene Mitchem was reported missing Sept. 22, leaving a note for her family that told them she was running away.

The teen took some personal items with her and has not been seen since.

Alene is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and her hair is a faded green color.

It is believed the teen was last seen wearing a navy blue “JROTC” sweater and Cookie Monster print shorts.

Anyone with information on Alene’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200 or 858-285-6354.

