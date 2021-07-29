San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore not seeking reelection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection for a fourth term.

Gore, who has been the county’s sheriff since 2009, will leave his post when his third term ends in January 2023.

In a statement posted on the department’s Twitter account, Gore said:

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of San Diego County. I am grateful and humbled by the continued community support that I have received for the last 12 years.

Being your Sheriff is one of the most rewarding experiences of my law enforcement career. Rewarding primarily because of the extraordinary men and women in the department who work tirelessly every day to keep San Diego the safest urban county in the nation."