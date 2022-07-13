SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 25-year-old woman died at a hospital Wednesday while in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

On July 8, Vianna Granillo was arrested just before 10:00 a.m. for a court violation order, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the SDCSD Homicide Unit. She was transferred to the Vista Detention Facility to the Las Colinas Detention Facility just before 5:30 p.m.

On July 12, deputies conducted a safety check and found Granillo unresponsive in her cell just after 2:00 a.m. Deputies and medical staff administered several doses of Naloxone along with life-saving measures. She was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Despite ongoing care at the hospital, Granillo’s health continued to decline. On Wednesday, she was pronounced dead just before 3:00 p.m.The sheriff’s homicide unit responded to investigate the incident. Lt. Steffen said the homicide unit investigates all deaths of persons in custody.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation. A sheriff’s family liaison officer has been assigned, and the family has been notified of her death.

The Medical Examiner has been notified. An autopsy has been preliminarily scheduled for Thursday, July 14.

