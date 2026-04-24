San Diego County seeks public's help in identifying woman in 2022 Tijuana River drowning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office asked for public help Friday in identifying a woman who drowned in the Tijuana River in 2022.

The drowning victim, described as a woman in her early 20s, was found on April 26, 2022. She had no identification, and fingerprint checks have not produced any matches, according to county officials.

She is believed to be a 5-foot-4-inch Latina woman, weighing about 125 pounds. Due to the condition of her remains, investigators were unable to determine her hair or eye color.

Medical Examiner Investigator Jennifer Wright said a forensic artist with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created a facial reconstruction rendering based on the woman's remains.

The circumstances that led to the woman's death were unclear.

Authorities urged anyone who may recognize the woman from the rendering or her physical description to call the Medical Examiner's Office at 858-694-2905 and reference case number 2022-01456.

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